Vera Brezhnev and March 8: how to spend a weekend in the USA (6-8 March)
The weekend, which fell on March 8, just can not be boring! Spend it in great company. ForumDaily and ready to offer you the options of how to diversify your weekend.
So, in new York held a picnic for English-speaking and exhibition of works of the Ukrainian artist and will perform the incomparable Vera Brezhnev.
In Miami also, you can listen to Vera Brezhneva or have fun at the karaoke night.
Residents of Los Angeles can attend a concert at the Museum of natural history, Russian party March 8 or watch the majestic whales at the festival in Dana point.
In the San Francisco Bay Area will celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Taras Shevchenko, as well as throwing a party for Russian-speaking on the occasion of 8 March.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
bookmark