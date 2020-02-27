Vera Brezhnev and the Russian party on the beach: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (February 28 – March 1)
What: Interactive exhibition Arctic dinosaurs
When: Friday — Sunday, February 28 — March 1
Where: Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 W Exposition Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Read more: the exhibition tells the story of paleontologists and their expeditions to Antarctica in search of fossils under the ice. It will help to follow in the footsteps of scientists and researchers over the centuries carrying out the expedition in search of a rare dinosaur that lived exclusively on this frozen continent.
All visitors will be able to take part in the virtual journey. Excavations a practical, tangible examples and multimedia touch screens will take visitors behind the scenes showing what really looks like these expeditions.
Interesting portal, which will take guests to the millions of years ago. At that time the temperatures were higher and ice was not there. This luxurious lost world, visitors can see the habitat of various unique dinosaurs, among which the recently opened (yet unnamed) two new species.
Cost: $0-29
What: Exhibition SAMSKARA
When: Friday — Saturday, 28-29 February
Where: Wisdome Immersive Art Park 1147 Palmetto St Los Angeles, CA 90013
Read more: New Park is an exciting art exhibition SAMSKARA. It is an amazing art form combined with technology.
Get ready to see plenty of exciting visual effects, play with interactive art installations and to make decent photos in Instagram.
Cost: $5
What: Screening of the Soviet film “the Circus”
When: Friday, February 28, from 19:00
Where: West Hollywood City Council Chambers 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90069
Read more: “Circus” is a Soviet Comedy musical film, set in 1936 directed by Grigori Alexandrov scenario, based on the play by Ilya Ilf, Yevgeny Petrov, Valentin Kataev, and “Under the big top” for the Moscow music hall. The authors of the play have removed their names from the credits because of a disagreement with the Director’s interpretation.
The action takes place in USSR in 1930-ies. American SideShow attraction, “Flight to the moon” arrives on tour in the USSR. Star rooms Marion Dixon is a huge success with Soviet audiences. But knowing the facts of her personal life, the Creator of the accommodation the German Franz von Clasic blackmails and exploits it.
The leadership of the Soviet circus begins to prepare their own original number, which effectively can overshadow us. Background Krasic not to lose the contract, like “sabotage” against the Soviet artists, and when his plan is failing — trying to embarrass Marion in front of an audience. In the end, schemer ignominiously chased, and Marion and her small son Negro in the Union their new Home and love.
Cost: Free
What: Vera Brezhneva in Los Angeles
When: Friday, February 28, from 20:00
Where: The Lure Night Club, 1439 Ivar Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Read more: Michael Jackson — singer, actress, television personality and goodwill Ambassador of the UN will present to US a new program as part of a tour of “10”.
Live sound, drive, dancing and one of the most beautiful singers of the decade will give guests an unforgettable evening.
Having won all the major music awards, Faith, gathering full houses, always singing to each audience.
For more than 10 years, every solo concert of Vera Brezhneva — absolute discovery, which always remains the same only in one thing: sincere smiles of all the audience and incomparable energy.
Cost: $60
What: Karaoke in Russian
When: Friday, February 28, from 21:00
Where: Seventy7 West, 1000 Gayley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Read more: RedStar Entertainment Group invites Russian-speaking residents of orange County to the karaoke party in the Russian language.
Came will sea songs and performances by special guests — DJ Radmir RAD Muratov, as well as the finalists of the show “the Voice” Polina Zizak.
Entrance to the party available, upon prior reservation.
The table reservation includes admission tickets, the possibility of singing throughout the entire party, as well as a bottle of champagne or other beverage of the same price category.
Cost: $10
What: Celebration of Maslenitsa in Russian
When: Sunday, March 1, from 10:00
Where: Tarzana Community & Cultural Center 19130 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana, California 91356
Read more: Maslenitsa — Eastern Slavic traditional holiday celebrated during the week before lent. He kept in his rites a number of elements of Slavic mythology.
Day of carnival changes every year depending on the date of Easter. Traditional attributes of popular devotion to the carnival and ritual effigy, all sorts of fun; the Russian — pancakes and cakes, and Belarusians and Ukrainians — dumplings, cheese cakes, and the ritual of “Last”.
The carnival will be held in Russian language. It will be tasty and fun.
Cost: Free
What: a Science show for children in Russian language
When: Saturday, 29 Feb, 14:30
Where: Teremok — Children’s Center for Language and Culture Development 10720 Thornmint Rd, Unit C, San Diego, CA San Diego 92127
More info: Alla Martin will arrange a demonstration of interesting chemical reactions with the personal participation of the children in the show. Upon its completion, each child will take away scientific gift made with your own hands.
The program will show you how:
- to get away from the water;
- to tame the paper is a breeze;
- to hear spoon and fork perform music;
- to hold smoky bubbles;
- to shoot air;
- to grow smoky bubbles;
- look for pearl in the sand not getting wet;
- to study the properties of carbon dioxide, its application, and then assemble it in the gloves.
Cost: From $0
What: Mardi Gras at the Russian training centre
When: Sunday, March 1, from 11:00
Where: Lake Poway Rd Poway, CA 92064
Read more: It’s a great great festival of Slavic culture in the Park Poway Lake. Offers a 2-hour concert with dozens of rooms from the smallest to adults groups, mini-performances with participation of actors and activists of the Studio.
In addition, all guests will be able to participate in various contests and games. Also our hotel has a lot of fun music, tasty treats and of course, pancakes.
Cost: Free
What: Russian beach party
When: Saturday, February 29, 16:30
Where: 8406 El Paseo Grande, La Jolla, CA 92037-3013
Read more: Russian community of southern California invites you to a beach party with guitar and campfire gatherings. Guests are asked to bring food on the table, soft drinks, chairs, and firewood. You can take with you and the kids but parents must monitor their safety on the beach.
Exact location: right side of the beach, La Jolla Shores Park (North), on the sand at the first house, located at 8406 El Paseo Grande, it’s got a glass fence.
Cost: Free
What: Mardi Gras in Russian
When: Sunday, March 1, from 12:00
Where: Robert E. Ryan Community Park 30359 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes, California 90275
Read more: In celebration of the carnival spectacle on motives of fairy tales of Pushkin “the Tale about priest and his worker Balde” in the performance of pupils of the Russian children’s club. You can also enjoy songs, dances, round dances, games and plenty of tasty treats. Optional (for convenience) it is recommended to bring folding chairs and blankets.
Cost: Free
Different
Culture
in Russian
weekend in Los Angeles
