Vera Brezhnev answered the question about breaking up with Konstantin Meladze
Vera Brezhnev again returned to the discussion of rumors about the change of Konstantin Meladze. The singer has recently ridiculed the media reports that her husband was fascinated by the soloist of group “VIA Gra” — Erica Herceg. Then the actress said that her husband just don’t have time to twist novels behind her.
Now Brezhnev decided to share what is going through one of the best periods in life, and divorce does not think.
“If that was true, maybe it could somehow affect my mood, but everyone understands it! I don’t even know where it all came from. I have now a very good period in my life and very fruitful on all fronts. And I now literally flying,” — cryptic comment on rumors of Brezhnev.
One of the surest signs of impending divorce, as considered by the audience, was the fact that Faith is removed from the Network all the joint photo with her husband. The artist and here is the justification: “Instagram is a platform where I show what I want, and I don’t want to show. I was in a mood and I posted the photo. I have a different mood — I removed them since I want to keep them to yourself!”
To finally convince everyone that their marriage is fine, Brezhnev and Meladze recently released together. And Herceg, the alleged mistress of Constantine, meanwhile, made a statement that she was engaged to a man named Michael and has no romantic connection with the producer.