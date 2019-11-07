Vera Brezhnev appeared in a very unusual outfit
November 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Ukrainian singer Vera Brezhnev won network in a new way. She appeared in a very unusual outfit.
37-year-old star on his page on Instagram published a photo where posing in a sports outfit, covering her face with a hood. It is evident that Brezhnev painted.
“The most perfect clothes for me on tour — tracksuit or leggings capuchona. But I never cease to be surprised and delighted, when at the airport or at the train station I see girls in heels! How do you manage to travel so beautiful?”, — wrote the artist.
Fans surprised by this choice of attire, but noted that the singer is charming in any garb.