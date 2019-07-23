Vera Brezhnev appeared in the ultra-brilliant image
Vera Brezhnev literally conquered his many millions of fans new really bright and brilliant way. The singer gave a concert at one of the sites in St. Petersburg. During the speech, Brezhnev managed to change a few images. However, the most striking has captured a series of pictures.
So, on his instagram page Brezhneva has published a small photo album where it is possible to examine in detail her stage persona.
Brezhnev shone in an unusual short jacket, richly decorated pendants with faux diamonds. Under the jacket – short-bra-top, also profusely decorated with diamonds. Note that this season at the peak of popularity is tops underwear style – bra-tops. Celebrities rely heavily on this spectacular piece in his scenic images.
Complement the image of simple blue jeans with a high waist. The wasp waist of the performer additionally emphasizes a thin shiny belt that combines a more relaxed hem, with a colorful top.
Jeans tucked into black translucent boots. Shoes, by the way, are also decorated with sequins.
It is interesting that during the performance the singer managed to change pants with different skirts. First she went into the usual jeans. Then in a white long skirt. Another way – with a fluffy blue skirt. While the top image has not changed. It was always a spectacular gleaming bra-top.
Fans of the singer were quick to comment on her new bright output:
- “It was love at first sight!”
- “You are gorgeous! Thank you for Your creativity, for Your energy, for Your little piece of heart in each of us that You gave us yesterday!”
- “Beauty, Vera! As a person and as a woman and as a mother. Look on and admire. The light comes from you. Directly recharges. Such a hard worker, may God give You health and happiness!”
- “Probably a heavy jacket) You beauty !!!)”
- “You look beautiful”
- “How beautiful! A natural beauty, a real live…”