Vera Brezhnev became sad in the new picture

| August 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
The singer posted a new picture.

Вера Брежнева загрустила на новом снимке

Ukrainian singer Vera Brezhnev published in his Instagram a new picture in which she looks very upset.

In addition to the creative musical activities, the artist also runs a charity, helping to raise money for treatment of children with cancer and HIV-positive people. Faith itself is a patron of the arts and invests in many charitable activities. In all of this, Brezhnev manages to release new music and videos as well as record together with other artists material.

3 Aug Vera Brezhnev published in his Instagram a new photo. On it the artist has depicted herself on the front camera of your smartphone.

