Vera Brezhnev boasted a wasp waist in the white bodice

| August 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The singer stands for the ecology of the Earth.

Вера Брежнева похвасталась осиной талией в белом лифе

Vera Brezhnev has offered its subscribers to buy swimwear out of recycled plastic. The brand that introduced the star, collects plastic in the ocean, processes it, and makes this material swimwear.

Posed Faith in the white bodice of the leotard is made of plastic. The star showed subscribers wasp waist and gathered a lot of compliments.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.