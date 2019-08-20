Vera Brezhnev boasted a wasp waist in the white bodice
August 19, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
The singer stands for the ecology of the Earth.
Vera Brezhnev has offered its subscribers to buy swimwear out of recycled plastic. The brand that introduced the star, collects plastic in the ocean, processes it, and makes this material swimwear.
Posed Faith in the white bodice of the leotard is made of plastic. The star showed subscribers wasp waist and gathered a lot of compliments.
Loading...