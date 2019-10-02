Vera Brezhnev boasted toned figure
October 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Famous Ukrainian singer Vera Brezhneva, which recently broke away on the yacht with my daughter and sister, has demonstrated excellent physical shape for his new photo that the singer posted to Instagram.
The artist shows his biceps and posing in a short black top with white stripe and trim, black tight pants and black boots.
“The main thing you need to train every day — the love of self and a sense of humor”, — signed photo of the singer.
Netizens commented on the photo of the artist.
- Amazing girl;
- Gorgeous!
- The shoes are cool;
- Oooo nifiga yourself more than me;
- To be slim better go to the factory, why are you doing this boring life;
- Strong woman!
- You are a good example and motivator!
- Faith beauty;
- Vera Brezhneva you the best athletic beauty;
- Well, how do you manage to be the most beautiful in the world, with age you’re more beautiful and the most stylish!!!! There is much to learn from colleagues on stage!!!
- Is power.