Vera Brezhnev conquered the natural beauty
October 31, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Ukrainian singer Vera Brezhnev surprised fans photo without makeup, published in Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Country.
The singer has published on his page spicy picture where you can see only part of her face as she covered it up with a dog.
“Do you pay attention to when meeting a person for the color of the eyes? Does it matter? The dog is not mine) name is Gucci,” he signed your photo 37-year-old actress.
In the picture she poses without makeup. Members noted that Brezhnev without makeup looks much younger.