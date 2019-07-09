Vera Brezhnev emphasized slender figure, stylish outfit
July 9, 2019
Of such a figure, as the 37-year-old Vera Brezhneva, millions of girls dream. Singer carefully monitors their appearance, adhere to proper nutrition, sports, and as a result the artist is a slim waist, slender legs, tight buttocks… a Luxury shape celebrity likes to point out bodycon and mini dresses. However, even in the fairly simple look of Faith looks incredibly stylish.
So, this time, Brezhnev showed perfect flight image every day that will suit any girl. Black top, blue denim shorts, a thin black belt in this look, the singer went to walk the streets of Paris.