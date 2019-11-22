Vera Brezhnev for the first time did not deny the divorce Meladze
Singer Vera Brezhneva that was previously denied rumors of divorce with Konstantin Meladze and his affair with another woman, rather sharply reacted to another interrogation in the network.
Faith has published several shots in a swimsuit, and then her followers began to ask about why she removed the photo from her husband, is it true that they’re getting a divorce, etc. the Singer did not remain silent, and began rather abruptly to respond to comments.
“Faith. you are clearly divorced from Constantine. It is not pictured anywhere” — wrote one of the fans. “You care so much?” — exploded Faith.
Note that Brezhnev presented a new track, which has caused confusion in the network. Fans of the Faith just didn’t recognize her, they were surprised by such changes.
Earlier, Vera Brezhneva strongly focused on the network that she and her husband love each other.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter