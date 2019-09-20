Vera Brezhnev has forged rare pictures with his sister
Despite a very busy schedule, Vera Brezhnev always trying to find time for their loved ones — her husband and children, and mothers and sisters. And last weekend, the singer spent in the company of his sister Victoria Galushko and his daughter Sonia Kiperman. Soon in the blog of Faith there were pictures from a holiday in Italy, where the family took a ride on the boat. And although the photo was black and white, they really conveyed the atmosphere of joy and happiness.
“You will be free in the moment when you stop worrying about what other people think about you” — philosophically peed Faith series the. But fans noted that Faith and Victoria are very similar!