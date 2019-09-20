Vera Brezhnev hoped to have a son by Konstantin Meladze
Vera Brezhnev after the wedding, and gave birth to a child for Konstantin Meladze, but the celebrity does not leave hope again to become a mother. She wants to give wife a son, whom she has not.
Known celebrity couple for five years together. Many fans sometimes notice that Vera Brezhnev began to change, hinting at her pregnancy, but this is not confirmed. Ex-participant of group “VIA Gra” personally denied the rumors in his microblog. However, the singer and composer were seen together in the clinic where they prefer to give birth to many stars of domestic show-business. This episode left no comments, but attentive fans watching idol, noticing the hints of the desire to give birth to a son Konstantin Meladze and creativity of the artist.
The singer has a song about his son. Talking about the feelings that Vera Brezhnev is experiencing when singing it, star notes, even though the boy she hasn’t given birth, but there is a daughter and feelings for him are very strong. It is not excluded that in the future the couple will have an heir, yet they have two of five children from a previous marriage.