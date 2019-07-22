Vera Brezhnev in a bathing suit was thrown shyness
“The tightness is lost, the degree is increased,” — quoted Vera Brezhneva song, stripped down to a bikini. For a spectacular photo in a swimsuit, the artist climbed the fence and took a seductive pose. Half-naked kind of Faith inspired the fans in the most emotional comments.
The fans think this is the most beautiful photo of the actress that she ever did in her swimsuit. “Woman, take it easy”, “Fire”, “Figure — the bomb! You can admire forever,” praising the faith of the fans.
Part of the audience, looking at this picture, I remembered the time when Faith was the star of the group “VIA Gra”. It seems that the singer missed his past.
Recently released a bold video, which dramatically stood out against the rest of the solo career. The actress appeared in the image of the fatal beauty, who shot himself with a piece of clothing and said: “I’m not a Saint!” It seems that the Faith a little tired from the “correct” image.
It also points to the frame of the singer with her husband, recently appeared on the Network. It’s Faith posing “riding” Konstantin Meladze, her husband. I wonder where Brezhnev’s desire to fool around?