Vera Brezhnev in a bikini stunned the unusual beach photo

Recently, the singer Vera Brezhnev downright spoils their fans with spectacular photos and candid confessions. Thus, recently the actress appeared in a photo shoot for the famous gloss and confessed that her husband Konstantin Meladze likes when she walks around the house naked. A new photo in his Instagram she just threw the chain, showing unusual beach look.

In the picture Vera sunning by the pool, sitting on a chair and his hands behind his head. However, her outfit is very original — on celebrity black bikini, the same color sweater and warm boots. Complement this custom bow sunglasses.

“Like summer, the time of swimsuits, but we have to be warmed,” commented a funny photo of Brezhnev.

Followers appreciate a fashionable outfit of the singer — many noted her unusual style and admired the slender figure.

  • Even though it looks weird, but I like it
  • Faith, your body and face are perfect
  • Our Kiev blood she is strong!!!
  • Very cool
  • The important thing is that your feet warm
  • Faith, unreal, perfect, porcelain statuette. I never cease to admire, adore
  • Importantly,the feet warm and head cold
  • Vera you’re beautiful as always
  • WOW..tough guy
  • Beauty
  • Ahh what a Sweater!!!!
  • What a beautiful belly)

