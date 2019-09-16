Vera Brezhnev in a seductive pose lit underwear
Vera Brezhnev does not hide his roskoshyu forms in balahonistyh outfits – she’s used to emphasize the dignity of the figures clothing, which emphasizes her sexy curves. It is open to experimentation and stylish from time to time appears on the pages of glossy magazines in an unexpected, but always trending images. The singer has repeatedly recognized that the secret of its value is not genetics, even the mother of the artist in his later years, looks amazing, and in the daily work on oneself, subconscious and your body. However, the results of the efforts of the artist can easily enjoy her fresh photos in Instagram.
Faith relaxed posing on the couch, located directly on the terrace of a country house. Her outfit – a continuous provocation! The Faith – transparent dress under which easily guessed linen. It has gone up slightly on toes and threw his head back so that her hair reached down to the floor. From accessories – sunglasses rimmed with yellow elements and a thin bracelet with red tassel.
“Officially, the final picture of my summer of 2019… Perhaps it was the most interesting season in recent times. So many projects at the same time I’m not prepared, but had to rest.. Because autumn will be hot”, — promised the singer.
Fans could not resist tempting the Faith.
- What a beauty
- Ah, minx
- Bomb
- Beautiful as always
- Faith, you are unique
- Beautiful, feminine, sexy
- Faith, what a beautiful! Figure!
- Wow, how lovely!
- How handsome You are!
- Beautiful body