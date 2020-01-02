Vera Brezhnev lucky in the US an unforgettable new show

Vera Brezhnev, singer, actress, television personality and goodwill Ambassador of the UN in 2020 will introduce in the USA a new program as part of its tour titled “10”.

Вера Брежнева везет в США незабываемое новое шоу

Photo courtesy of the organizers of the tour

Live sound, drive, dancing and one of the most beautiful singers of the decade will give guests an unforgettable evening.

  • February 28 — Los Angeles;
  • February 29 — San Francisco;
  • March 1 — Seattle;
  • March 6 — Chicago;
  • March 7 — new York.
  • March 8 — Miami.

Having won all the major music awards, and collecting full houses, Faith always singing to each audience.

For more than 10 years, every solo concert of Vera Brezhneva — absolute discovery, which always remains the same only in one thing: sincere smiles of all the audience, and the incomparable energy.

