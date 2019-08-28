Vera Brezhnev presented a capsule collection of shoes
A proposal to create a collaboration of Faith received from Edgardo Osório, the founder of Aquazzura. In their joint brainchild Vera x Aquazzura consisted of 8 models in which the aesthetics of the Italian brand combined with the style of the singer. Elements of rock culture, modern fashion trends and timeless classics — all this is reflected in boots, shoes and sandals.
When Edgardo asked me to do a joint Shoe collection — I agreed without hesitation! It is a great honour to sponsor the collection the iconic world of the designer. Before we met I often chose for the scene and carpet shoes Aquazzura — she’s hot, quality and very comfortable,— said Vera, noting that he personally participated in the design of the models:
For several months we met and talked with Edgardo, discussing the details and my personal preference from the color and materials to the models themselves and the height of the heel. We wanted to make a perfect capsule, which will be in trend and at all times! The result is my own interpretation, must-have shoes in the perfect execution of Aquazzura, which will delight more than one season.
The collection will go on sale in October in the boutiques Aquazzura around the world.