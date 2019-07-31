Vera Brezhnev published disturbing footage of home shooting Sony Kiperman

| July 31, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Vera Brezhneva is known not only vocal data, but also chic appearance, which, apparently, had inherited and her daughter Sonia Kiperman. On the days mom star has published pictures of its successor.

Вера Брежнева опубликовала волнующие кадры домашней съемки Сони Киперман

18-year-old Sonia Kiperman already involved in fashion shooting and posing for the covers of magazines along with her famous mom. Recently, however, she showed some inspiring pictures taken by the Vera Brezhneva.

In his Instagram the 18-year-old girl shared frames, which are posing in bed. From the clothes Sonya was only a Bathrobe, and from jewelry — a gold bracelet and massive earrings. Later these same pictures Vera Brezhnev published in instagram-stories, signing them with the words: “This is my daughter”.

Note that the young heiress is very much like her star mom and not a bit inferior to her in beauty.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.