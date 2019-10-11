Vera Brezhnev received the award in Russia
Popular singer Vera Brezhenev, presented their capsule collection of shoes, she appeared Nude, boasted another award in Russia. The star received a “Platinum microphone” Russian radio “Oscar” — award “Radiomania”. Brezhnev noted that her song entered the top 10 most rotated songs on radio over the past year, according Mediascop.
Brezhnev showed a short video of the ceremony which appeared in a sparkling dress and thanked for the award.
“A great and deep sense of joy and gratitude to you for the fact that my work resonates in your heart. We are with the author @meladzemusic and our whole team is happy for this event. Soon the tour and we’ll sing it with you” — written by Faith under the video.
View this post in Instagram
Allegedly he cheated on his wife with the trust of the group “VIA Gra” Eric Herceg. Soon, however, the members of the love triangle has denied the rumors. Faith and Constantine together and had a wonderful time at the concert other.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter