Vera Brezhnev released a signature line of footwear
Singer Vera Brezhneva has released a signature line of shoes. Ex-participant of group “VIA Gra” has implemented the project in collaboration with the Italian brand Aquazzura.
The model range received the name Very Vera. Celebrity said in his account Instagram that informed the founder of the brand, well-known designer Edgardo Osorio, invited the pop singer to jointly release a collection of shoes. Initially, the discussions were conducted by phone, following this, the singer flew to Milan to meet with the master. Further, the partners explained the details of the project. Familiarity with the specialist took place in the showroom, said the star of the national stage. Brezhnev wrote in microblog that brand before actively collaborated with Claudia Schiffer. This fact influenced the fact that the artist approached the creation of collections with the utmost responsibility.