Vera Brezhnev scared fans with a change in appearance

July 18, 2019 | Entertainment

Famous Ukrainian singer Vera Brezhnev was horrified fans aged appearance. The reason for the “excitement” of fans have become the latest star posted pictures on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

Вера Брежнева напугала поклонников изменениями во внешности

Pictures in the new star appeared in the circle of his friends and acquaintances. Brezhnev posing in a black sweater and gathered in a ponytail hair.

Fans of the star noted that she looks older than her age, and noticed the hair color of the singer. In the opinion of the subscribers, Brezhnev turned gray.

Brezhnev told fans that she had let her hair grow, and it’s her natural color.

