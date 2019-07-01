Vera Brezhnev shared a funny photo younger daughter
In summer, many a celebrity arrange a long-awaited vacation, and spend warm days with family and friends. Someone who stays in the hometown, well, somebody’s travels. One of those who decided to enjoy the vacation in Europe became Vera Brezhneva. Together with her daughters Sonia and Sarah, a 37-year-old singer flew to Italy.
From your holiday Brezhnev regularly share photos to Instagram: the celebrity happy subscribers seductive video by the pool then shows off gorgeous figure in a bikini… And on the days the Faith has published their stories in the photo and a younger daughter Sarah. The girl depicted in the picture in the same outfit, where the singer herself was photographed recently.
“Someone pressed the mother’s jumpsuit” — with humor signed photo Faith.