Vera Brezhnev shared a nice video that captures all of her family

| July 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Vera Brezhnev in his blog posted a short video shot during a family photo shoot, and the shot of all the people close to the actress: her husband and children, sisters and their families, as well as the mother.

Вера Брежнева поделилась милым видео, на котором запечатлены все ее родные

“People who love each other,” commented on a video of Vera, and fans noted that she has a big and beautiful family!

