Vera Brezhnev shared a rare snapshot with Konstantin Meladze
The famous singer Vera Brezhnev shared with fans a photo, which poses in the company of Konstantin Meladze. Joint with husband frame appeared on the page of the singer in Instagram network.
In your profile Vera Brezhnev has placed black-and-white photos, made during a joint photo shoot with Konstantin Meladze. The artist hung on the producer back, hugging his neck, and he holds her legs, while both smile for the camera. In the caption to the publication of the ex-participant of group “VIA Gra” spoke about the success of her new songs “Love one another”.
In the comments fans have expressed admiration how perfectly Brezhnev and Meladze look in the company of each other. Also the audience said that the artists are one of the most beautiful pairs of domestic show business, urging the singer often share family photos.