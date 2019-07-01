Vera Brezhnev shared the racy bed photos
The singer really looks good on the new frames.
Vera Brezhnev loves the social network. At least we can talk about it because the singer almost every day is sharing with fans photos illustrating her professional and personal life. Of course, the audience is much more interesting to look at the pictures from the second category, because images taken by Faith at the hotel or in bad lighting sometimes gather more likes and comments than the professional pictures taken in the Studio.
It would seem that after candid shots from the clip “I’m not a Saint” subscribers were already accustomed to this kind of photo and quietly respond to them, but no. Photos of hotel rooms, which Faith posing in her underwear, sitting on the bed, excited audience. Still, after Brezhnev in the pictures looks as natural as possible and, at the same time, very sexy.