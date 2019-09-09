Vera Brezhnev showed curvy figure in a crop top
The singer showed a stylish outfit.
Vera Brezhnev went on to share with subscribers to bright images with a fashion marathon Fashion’s Night Out 2019. The singer showed another stylish outfit.
In this new view of Faith etched in gold and white pumps from the Saint Laurent jacket, black trousers from CELINE and cropped top in the color from Wolford. The actress boasted slender forms and gathered a lot of compliments.