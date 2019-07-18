Vera Brezhnev showed his mother and devoted to her touching post
Vera Brezhnev has posted new pictures of her mom, noting that she wants at her age look the same.
While the networks are actively “try” on the old age with the help of the app, which “ages” a person Vera Brezhneva dedicated post to his mother, noting that she would like at her age to look exactly the same. In the blog the singer has a photo of Tamara Dumplings, under which Faith is left touching words:
“Is now gaining momentum app where it is possible to age or rejuvenate the face #faceapp And all of this over something virtual. And in this picture how I would look in the future. I certainly hope so. This is my favorite mom. The mother of 4 children. Grandmother of 7 grandchildren. Who has worked as a cleaner at a chemical plant for 25 years. Now my mother 67. And most importantly, what I want is to have this state of mind that will in any age to decorate me with any wrinkles,” wrote Faith under the photo. Fans commented that she looks just like her mom!