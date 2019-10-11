Vera Brezhnev told about the filming of an experimental movie
October 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Vera Brezhnev told about the shooting in a small experimental film. Journalists managed to talk with the singer at the ceremony of awarding the prize “Radiomania-2019”.
Brezhnev thanked the organizers for the award. For a celebrity song like the cry of the soul escaped to the outside. The actress is happy that her hits have become close to the hearts of fans.
“You know, working in the pilot project very interesting, but I can’t yet discuss the details,” said the wife of Konstantin Meladze.
The singer also shared his method of combating the autumn Blues. Turned out to cheer the star grabs her work, forcing to move constantly and not get bored sitting in one place, reports REN.