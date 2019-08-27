Vera Brezhnev was surprised by extreme passion (photos)

After the candid photo shoots in lingerie popular singer Vera Brezhnev got dressed and surprised extreme passion. The star published in Instagram a new photo and talked about how he sailed a popular form of entertainment on the water — wakesurf. Faith confessed that the first time was on the Board and got unforgettable emotions.

Brezhnev also admitted that after the water fun she has very sore hands. She could barely lift her purse. But it was worth it, I’m sure Faith.

Finally, dressed from head to toe. And finally did it. My first attempt to get up on a wakesurf! Hands, however, already a couple of days the bag up with the work, but the feeling is indescribable”, — shared the Faith with subscribers.

By the way, this water sport enjoys and Dmitry Montik. During a holiday in Turkey he used to do extreme stunts on the water.

