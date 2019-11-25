Vera Brezhnev with a new hairstyle said that irritates her (photo)
Popular singer Vera Brezhneva, who appeared on the red carpet in the same dress as earlier Elena Armin van Buuren, surprised by the makeover and said that its annoying. The star posted a new Instagram photo on which poses with the curly hair. In the caption under the photo, the singer admitted that she is irritated by the form of address “dear”. The singer believes it is rude and insincere.
“Though if you say dear Faith, as a formal appeal, that’s fine. But if you just expensive, to me it sounds very rude and disingenuous. My inner circle knows this, so don’t call”, — I wrote to Brezhnev. She also added that he likes to receive messages that do not subscribe.
Again recently there were rumors about the divorce of Vera Brezhneva and Konstantin Meladze. The singer did not deny the rumors, and responded sharply to one of podeschi.
