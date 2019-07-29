Vera Brezhnev won the audience total white onions

Among many other Ukrainian and Russian artists at a music festival “Heat” in Baku issued and Vera Brezhnev. The singer walked down the red carpet in a spectacular and somewhat candid way and with pleasure posed for photographers. On his page on Instagram she has posted a video of the event, which showcases her outfit in all its glory.

According to Vera, she was inspired by 90-mi years. The singer chose the red carpet total white bow — white crop top and skirt to the floor with a high waist and high slit juicy. Complements the outfit black and white shoes. By the way, saucy singer wore a top without a bra, which added “peppercorns” her along.

“Hi, the 90s. White and minimalist cut and a shorter top — like simplicity, of style and that was not hot in Baku), so red carpet @zharafest picked out a costume @rasario shoes @ysl You watched chronicle? What outfits did you like?” — said Brezhnev.

The actress also posted a few pictures in the stories section of your account.

The followers left the Faith a lot of good reviews, admiring her figure and beauty.

  • Beautiful figure, face, clothes…You are a modern “Marilyn Monroe”…You have 200 years are an example of style,beauty and femininity.
  • Faith, at least in the bag you’ll be great! Any bag would be envious.
  • A skirt and a top, of course, you’re beautiful
  • Do not tire of repeating that You are a Wonder woman. Success and inspiration!
  • FLAWLESS
  • The main thing forgot to write — great body
  • And as always elegant and beautiful, young, charming, simply a Diva!
  • Faith you are the most beautiful
  • Faith,you are super!!! I want to say
  • As always – brilliant! Nice to look at! Beautiful and tasteful!
  • Super outfit and great body
  • Simply and strictly, and at the same time megaseksualno and expensive! Faith is the best
