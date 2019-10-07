Vera Brezhneva without a skirt caught in an awkward situation in Verona
Vera Brezhnev appeared in front of fans without a skirt and got into an awkward situation. Trendy image of the wife of Konstantin Meladze picked up for a photo shoot that took place in Verona (Italy). Juicy the 37-year-old singer posted a microblog in Instagram.
On Brezhnev photo with her hair squats on a concrete pedestal near the monument. The singer posing in a black bodysuit with tights and sandals on a heel. Image complements bright makeup and a chunky bracelet.
The majority of the subscribers liked it, but found some ridiculous combination of sandals and tights. Brezhnev didn’t become puzzled and has told that has nothing to do with “disastrous” way, because it was invented specifically for the photo shoot. Ardent fans defended the star and recalled that the fashion world is multifaceted.