Verification of pensioners and subsidianes: the Finance Ministry has received access to the accounts
August 26, 2019 | Business | No Comments|
The Finance Ministry has developed documents to obtain information on Ukrainians to check social payments, including pensions, subsidies and benefits. Thus, the Agency has the right to obtain free information containing Bank secrecy, personal data.
This publication reports Ligazakon. To implement this authority, the Finance Ministry has drafted the Procedure of electronic interaction of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of interior, LCA, Administration of state border service, the state fiscal service, Treasury scfm.
The office may receive information on:
- about registered vehicles, their owners and appropriate users;
- the details of the documents issued by the person, as well as documents on the basis of which issued such documents (type, title of document, series, number, date of issuance and the authorized entity that issued the document, the validity of the document), stolen (lost) documents, place of residence;
- persons violating the border regime, regime at checkpoints across the state border of Ukraine or regime rules in the checkpoints of entry-departure
- customs clearance of imported to the customs territory of Ukraine of vehicles, their component parts with identification numbers;
- extracts from the budget accounts to receive the proceeds on payment by the person of the penalty for the Commission of a criminal or administrative violations;
- about the sources of income received by individuals from tax agents, or signs of the presence of income received by an individual from business or exercise independent professional activity.
