Verka Serduchka posted a photo with the Hollywood legend
Andrey Danilko, better known by his pseudonym as Verka Serduchka, rarely pleases fans with new photos. However, it decided to do it for him.
So, on the page of the channel the STB has a photo of a showman, which immediately brought a sensation in the Internet. Apparently such a reaction was provoked by the popular actor and a true Hollywood legend, which Danilko and took this photo.
It is known that the image Danilka with Jason Statham for 4 years. Currently, Andrew is a judge in musical show “X-factor” and if to take in attention such a strong reaction from many users, we can conclude that the majority did not know that he, along with Statham starred in one movie. We are talking about action movie called “Spy”, the shooting of which took place in 2015. It is worth noting that it was attended by other celebrities such as Jude law and Melissa McCarthy.
It is clarified that in the film version she played herself. The action took place in Budapest (Hungary) and the shooting period lasted three days, each change took 12 hours. At that time, for scenes with Ukrainian showman in the city closed one of the squares.
This experience was not given the Make up easily, as a result of long walking in high heels he has a swollen leg. However, the premiere of the film, which saw the world in March 2015 proved that this suffering was standing. With a budget of $65 million in this picture, as a result of the cash collection of the rental amounted to more than $230 million.