Verstappen did not have three rounds to win second consecutive stage of the Formula 1
On the track “Hungaroring” near Budapest hosted the 12th stage of the world championship in the class Formula-1.
Won 5-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes, which is only 3 laps to go managed to get around starting from the pole position and leading almost the entire race racer Red bull max Verstappen.
Even tougher was the battle for third place of the podium on the penultimate lap, Sebastian Vettel surpassed your partner “Scuderia Ferrari” by Charles LeClair.
In the end, before the summer 3-week break Hamilton up to 62 points, increased its lead over closest pursuer in the standings, which is the partner of the President of Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas, who finished 8th.
In turn, Verstappen to 7 points had reduced the gap from the second pilot of the German team.
In the constructors ‘ championship also with a big lead “Mercedes” – the gap from Ferrari is already 150 points.
The “Red bull” 244 points.