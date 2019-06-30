Verstappen in Red Bull has interrupted a victorious series of the Mercedes in Formula 1 (video)
Max Verstappen
Dutchman Max Verstappen at the Red Bull won the Austrian Grand Prix, ending Mercedes winning streak of eight straight races in the current season of Formula 1.
Verstappen was second at the start, but I started the race, behind five rivals. Despite this, he managed not only to regain his position, but two laps before the finish to become a leader.
This victory was also a first for Honda engines since 2006, when the Japanese were still a private team.
The Monegasque Charles Leclerc Ferrari started from pole position, came in second, and the third step on the podium was taken by the Finn Valtteri Bottas, who plays for Mercedes.
After finished the German Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari, while defending world champion and the leader of the current season, the Englishman Lewis Hamilton was only fifth.
The best among the rest was Lando Norris at McLaren, which managed to beat the second pilot of Red Bull Pierre went Out.
Also glasses finished Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) and Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo).
After nine races, Hamilton 197 points, Bottas – 166, from Verstappen – 126, Vettel 123, the LeClair – 105.
The next Grand Prix will be the Kingdom on July 14.
Update. Highlights of the race on the official F1 website.
It should be noted that Verstappen during his overtaking LeClair wheel hooked the car a Monegasque citizen, in the result, the car Ferrari flew off the track.
This incident did not remain without attention of the stewards, so the winner of the race pre-approved, and may still change, if proven guilty of the Dutchman.