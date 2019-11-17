Verstappen won the race Formula-1 in Brazil, sensationally became the second racer Toro Rosso (photo)
The pilot of Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen scored his third win of the season Formula 1 and eighth in his career, winning a dramatic race at Interlagos.
As noted by Autosport, the first third of the race was pretty calm.
But then the first engine failure of the Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas a few laps collided and dropped out of the race teammates at Ferrari Sebastian Vettel and Charles LeClair.
The restart was given two laps to the finish. Verstappen without much difficulty kept the lead, but in the battle for second place fought his teammate Alex Mirel Albon and world champion Lewis Hamilton. Over this fight collision and reversal of Mirel Albon, and Hamilton passed unexpectedly high Pierre went Out on the Toro Rosso. Up to the finish line six-time world champion was pressing went Out, but eventually lost 0,062 seconds.
Went out for the first time on the podium in his career of the racer of the Formula 1.
Thanks to the massive descent of leaders of several racers showed the best result of the season: Carlos Sainz of McLaren was fourth, Kimi Raikkonen from Alfa Romeo – the fifth, his partner Antonio Giovinazzi – sixth.
The last race of the season will take place on 1 December in Abu Dhabi.