Very at risk: doctors fear for the life of Sedokova (video)
Ukrainian singer, ex-participant of group “VIA Gra” Anna Sedokova, who previously showed terrible spots on your body, so alarmed the doctors.
They believe that Sedokova health risks and even life.
So, our allergist in the program “You would not believe” said that the hives, traces of which showed Sedokova, shows sometimes even about cancer.
However, Sedokova, according to the doctor, allergic disease. But the singer runs the risk of even die, so as not found out what is causing her rash and swelling, and blamed it on the stress (watch the video from 49:00).
Rash, the doctor said, not as dangerous but the fact that the singer is choking, is a very. “She’s risking her life,” said the doctor.
Recall that she Sedokova said the cause of the disease the stress of performance. But there are rumors that the stress has caused a love scandal.
