Very dangerous: the expert advises to take an aspirin for the prevention of cardiovascular disease
Prevention cardiovascular, using aspirin leads to negative health effects.
Scientists from Oxford University recently published a study which talked about the dangers of aspirin. The scientific results showed that aspirin is able to trigger internal bleeding, which can lead to death. The study of foreign colleagues commented on the doctor-cardiologist of the highest category Anton Rodionov.
The specialist noted that the use of aspirin by people for whom it is not prescribed by a doctor can really lead to terrible consequences. So, today, some people drink aspirin as a preventive measure to protect against cardiovascular diseases. However, according to Rodionova, to use aspirin for the prevention of useless and extremely dangerous. The cardiologist said that aspirin slightly reduces the risk of myocardial infarction, but it greatly increases the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding.
In addition, the expert criticized the currently existing universal preventive purpose of the aspirin. Rodionov considers it unnecessary in connection with the danger of this drug. Advertising over-the-counter use of aspirin cardiologist called a “serious crime.”
The expert stressed that, like other medicines, aspirin can not be attributed to the clearly bad or good medicines. It is important to understand that any medication would be good if it is used on prescription, in the right situation, and dosage. If the tablet is just, they will only harm.