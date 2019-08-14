Very good anesthesia: a man during the operation, breathed in his dentures
In the UK former electrician, long ago retired, spent the whole 8 days of dentures stuck in his throat. This writes CNN.
It is reported that the unfortunate man breathed them inadvertently, when you were under General anesthesia during a surgical operation to remove a benign tumor from the stomach. Dental prosthesis consisted of a metal bridge and three crowns.
But six days after the operation he turned to the same to the hospital with complaints of difficulty swallowing, pain and blood in his mouth.
He was examined by those same doctors, who again showed miracles of diagnostics and not found anything, sending the patient home with a prescription for antibiotics. Two days later he was admitted to the hospital for the third time with the same symptoms and said it will not leave the medical facility until, until he will establish the diagnosis. Only then conducted x-ray examination, which showed that his vocal cords are stuck in the dentures. The radiologist who saw the first one, was really shocked, because nothing like that in his career he had not previously observed.
But the other doctors from the same medical institutions are reminded that they have previously been cases of inhalation dentures patients after anesthesia. Naturally, the man again laid on the operating table, this time was used local anesthesia, and in the course of the complex operations of a foreign object from the throat has been successfully removed.
