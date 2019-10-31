Very hot: Anita Lutsenko shared his picture in a spicy way
Ukrainian TV presenter and sports coach Anita Lutsenko is now resting in India, but never ceases to please their fans with recent posts on the page in Instagram, which signed more than a million people. Recently the trainer to the stars has published a new photograph, which appeared to the followers in a candid manner.
As reported Plitkar with reference to Instagram TV presenter, Anita posted a fresh post-thinking, and strengthened him with the racy photo. Photo Lutsenko posing sitting in half-turn. Her sports jacket and black bodysuit, which allow to consider the ideal forms of the athletes.
The way Anita made stylish sneakers. The picture shows the star coach even with long hair. By the way, recently Lutsenko decided to radically change a haircut and hair cut like a boy’s, and also changed the color of his hair became ash blonde.
But with the old haircut Anita love to his followers. Fresh post gained nearly fifteen thousand likes. “Cool photo openly”, “in the Morning, often I read Your posts) it is a charge for Life)))) in all its forms)”. “Anita, I love You!!!!!”, “Chic woman”, “Share with us his thoughts… Very interesting!!!”, — write fans.