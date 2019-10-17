Very interesting beginning: a network of amused funny video of Happy
October 17, 2019
The network got the video recorded in the Verkhovna Rada before the conciliation Council, the Parliament’s spokesman Dmitry Razumkov greets all those present.
The corresponding entry published photographer Jan Dobronogov.
In the video you can see that Razumkov shakes hands with literally everyone who comes his way, including removing the meeting to journalists.
“Nothing special, just the speaker of the Parliament greeted each before the meeting of the conciliatory Council,” – said in the caption to the video of Dobronogov.
The network reacted with humour on the friendliness of Razumkov.