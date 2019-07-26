“Very positive child,” Lisa Galkin “threatened” on Carmen (video)
Five-year-old Alla Pugacheva and Maxim Galkin Lisa — the girl is extremely versatile. In his young years she already demonstrates many talents: she started to sing, to learn French and even paint the shells.
What to speak of its artistry, who probably got it by “inheritance” from star parents!
Lisa Galkina and her “eleven calories”: the daughter of Alla Pugacheva showed how lost weight after simulator (video)
Lisa loves to dance, makes this a soulful, “live” in a fictional role and carefully verifying every action, well, as, of course, let her young age.
This again could make sure the subscribers on a fan page of Lisa Galkina in Instagram.
This time the girl hilarious dance Carmen music by Georges Bizet. Outwardly, of course, the baby in the passion of the Spanish Gypsy was like a little blonde in a striped tee shirt and a translucent skirt with red flowers — but she has clearly succeeded. Lisa expressive turned his head and tried his best to imitate the dancers.
Fans of the star family again came to the years of experience of Lisa and Harry. In the end — again a resounding success with audiences and a huge number of rave reviews and declarations of love from followers and fans.
“Such a positive child! Look and the mood is lifted!”, “Just this peaceful feeling and a smile on his face” — they write.
Some followers said that just “love” this “earth’s creation”, while others suggested that the diva Alla Pugacheva and showman Maxim Galkin has somehow managed to “give birth” to the angel.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the fans love the new abilities of the daughter of Alla Pugacheva, who cleverly learned to paint seashells, collected on the coast of the Baltic sea. The fans decided that Lisa so getallonline like a Diva.
