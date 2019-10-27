Very soon on the screens out the film “King” with Timothy Salome in the title role
October 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The film will be released on Netflix November 1
The film’s plot is based on the plays of William Shakespeare “Henry IV” and “Henry V”.
The main role in the film played by Timothy Salame. He played Prince Hal, future king Henry V. In the story, his idle life is left behind, now he inherits the throne and he will learn what it means to be king. “Begins a new Chapter of my life. I feel the weight of the crown that you wear,” says Salame.