Vessels under control: what you need to know about cholesterol
Many people after 40 years diagnosed with coronary heart disease, one of the main factors of development of which is cholesterol. Normally, its level should not exceed 5.2 mmol/l. Especially dangerous is the disease for the fair sex. What should women know about cholesterol, talk in our material.
What affects cholesterol
Cholesterol is one of the main factors of coronary heart disease. The elevated levels may lead to deposition on the walls of blood vessels and the formation of cholesterol plaques. They narrow the vessel lumen, blood flow slows down in this place, and it contributes more deposition of cholesterol. That is to say, a vicious circle. Starting to wonder about the blood vessels of the heart, brain, you experience pain, dizziness, visual loss, and then may develop even a stroke.
It is impossible to predict exactly where the weak point in humans. It can be vessels of extremities, kidneys, gastrointestinal tract and so on. This can help in just a special survey vessels. Many vascular health by not even bothering, the more difficult to monitor cholesterol at home. A change in this indicator can be irreversible.
Women need to watch my cholesterol
Why is important for women to monitor cholesterol? When hormonal changes may be intensive cholesterol deposits in the blood vessels. Women in this period is the menopause. The risk of coronary heart disease in women occurs about 10 years later than men. This is due to the action of estrogens, which play a protective role before menopause.
Also it should be observed the people who already have diabetes. Any pathology can cause progression of atherosclerosis, i.e., deposition of cholesterol on vascular walls.
What to do with high cholesterol?
Learning about the rise of cholesterol, it is necessary to consult a doctor for qualified help. Only the doctor will determine whether you can do diet to reduce cholesterol levels or need medication assistance.
How to prevent increase of cholesterol?
First, you should stop Smoking and drinking alcohol. Remember that reducing the number of cigarettes smoked and the doses taken of alcohol will not affect its level. But the failure is.
Second, increase physical activity. Sports, walks, anything that will help keep cholesterol levels under control.
Thirdly, keep weight under control. Do not allow a substantial increase in the numbers on the scale, and obesity.
Fourth, control your blood pressure. Normal values do not depend on sex and age, are equal to 120/80.
And finally, follow proper nutrition. Limiting consumption of unhealthy fats, you can significantly improve the situation. The most harmful are fatty meats, processed foods, whole milk, cream, sausage, sausages, bacon, fried dishes, pastry, chocolate, butter (cow’s, coconut, palm, melted animal fat), natural cheeses, sour cream, ice cream, processed cheese.
And that’s what is recommended:
- Fish, crustaceans
- Poultry without skin
- Lean cuts of beef, lamb, pork or veal
- Milk 1%
- Low-fat yogurt
- Cottage cheese with low fat content (1 – 2%), cheese with low fat
- Fruits and vegetables fresh, frozen, canned
- Egg whites
- Home baking with minimal oil content
- Rice, pasta, cereal
- Bread flour
- Vegetable oils: olive, corn, canola, safflower oil, sunflower, sesame, soybean
- Margarine diet
- Fat-free sauces
- Seeds, nuts
Once a year it is necessary to control cholesterol, blood glucose at their normal rates. If there are deviations, we have to do it every six months.
