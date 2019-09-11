Veterinarians fear that an unknown disease that killed dozens of dogs in Norway, can be dangerous for people (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Over the past few weeks in Norway from an unknown disease killed about 30 dogs. The first cases were registered in Oslo, but a few days later similar symptoms appeared in dogs in 13 cities across the country. Among the first symptoms of isolated vomiting and diarrhea with blood.

National veterinary Institute of Norway is trying to understand what the disease became the reason of mass death of animals, but to no avail.

Veterinarian-pathologist Hannah Jorgensen in an interview with the Norwegian broadcasting Corporation NRK said that while “there is no definite test results, so it is impossible to come to solid conclusions.” However, doctors are inclined to believe that the cause of death of animals could be some seasonal diseases, for example, parainfluenza viruses, but more dangerous than usual.

In a new report, published on Tuesday, September 10, the national veterinary Institute of Norway reported that on the basis of anamnesis and pathological studies can exclude that the cause of death of dogs could be tularemia, anthrax or disease due to tick bites.

The Institute also found evidence that there is a relationship between disease and dogs and ongoing outbreaks of severe intestinal infection in humans caused by Enterohaemorrhagic Escherichia coli (EHEC).

Still have found no similarities between the cases of dogs: neither age nor breed, nor food, nor of zone range – nothing to give veterinarians clues to determine what could cause the spread of the deadly disease.

And while dog owners are panicking. In social networks there are reports that the cause of death could be poisoning substandard food. Was the version that the animals could be poisoned with rat poison. But after the autopsy no signs of poisoning and traces of suspicious substances veterinarians have not found. However, it is possible contamination with Salmonella or campylobacteria – eight dead dogs found the bacteria Clostridium perfringens and Providencia alcalifaciens.

Post-mortem examination showed that the dead dogs were fed forages from different manufacturers, so the version of poor-quality feed is also eliminated, said the broadcaster RTVI.

Director of emergency situations and security of the Norwegian veterinary Institute Yurun Yarp said that has never been faced with such a situation. According to him, it cannot be excluded that the blame viruses, bacteria, fungi or parasites.

Panic among dog owners has increased so much so that anxious pet owners brought down the website of the Norwegian kennel club. Only in Norway there are about 500-600 thousand dogs.

The staff of the Veterinary Institute and the Norwegian University of life Sciences poll of pet owners, and consulted with clinics and veterinarians across the country to establish the cause of the disease. Authorities urged owners to protect their Pets from contact with other dogs. The country abolished all dog shows.

The representative of management on supervision of food safety OLE Herman Tronrud said that while it is unclear whether the disease is contagious or is it more a series of individual cases. It is also unclear whether it is dangerous for people.