Vettel for the first time in the season won the race “Formula 1” (photo)
German racer Sebastian Vettel, who plays for Ferrari, for the first time this season, won the race “Formula 1”, thanks to strategy ahead of his teammate Charles LeClair.
Leclere kicked off first, but during the pit-stops Vettel was the first to change tires and profited from an early stop. By staying around later, LeClair lost to Vettel in the lead.
In this order they finished, despite three of the departure of the safety car. First Roman Grosjean of Haas refused to yield the position of the rider Williams George Russell and sent that into the wall. Then due to technical problems on the track stopped Racing Point of Sergio Perez. And towards the end of the race, Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso knocked Finn Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo.
The final ten laps of the race were calm: Vettel has not allowed LeClair to attack on the last restart and drove away from him for two seconds. This victory was the first for a German since August 26, 2018, when he won the Grand Prix of Belgium.
Finished third pilot of Red Bull Max Verstappen, who also benefited from an early pit stop.
Racers Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas rounded out the top five.
Also the glasses came Alex Mirel Albon (Red Bull), Lando Norris (McLaren), Pierre went Out (Toro Rosso), Nico Hulkenberg (Renault) and Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo).
The leader of the championship six races before the end of the season is Hamilton, he has 296 points. Second, Bottas (231), followed by Verstappen and Leclerc (200) and Vettel (194).