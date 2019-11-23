Vibrating under Wagner in Austria stopped the concert because of the Dildo
In the Alpine country of Austria, where the recently caught another spy Putin, there was a curious state of emergency: during a performance of the Vienna Symphony orchestra in the famous centre of classical music “concert hall” one of the visitors he heard a vibrating sound, which roused the suspicions of the guards.
This writes Newsru with reference to resource the Local.
It is reported that the guards suspected that the terrorist brought to the building of a ticking time bomb, called the police and the bomb squad — and a concert, where he performed the works of Richard Wagner, the Opera “Valkyrie” and “Siegfried-idyll”, was interrupted.
However, during the search police found that a suspicious buzzing coming from sexy adult toys, which reacted to a certain sound and automatically turn on.
The concert continued successfully, and the bag with the vibrator was handed over after her owner, said a police spokesman.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the UK, the woman decided to make a gift to my son and his bride, giving a medal made according to the pictures of the happy moment in their lives — the proposal of marriage. Unfortunately, her idea was quite unsuccessful on the medals of the second hand of the young man offering a ring, some users recalled the fallen male organ or a huge Dildo.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter