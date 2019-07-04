Vic from “DeAngelo” admired the slim figure in a swimsuit
Victoria Smouha rested Kiev SPA.
33-year-old member of the Ukrainian group “Neangely” Victoria Smouha posted a photo in a swimsuit, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to PolitekA.
The girl boasted a slender figure and long legs. Black swimsuit framed with sequins, looks great on tanned body of the star, sitting at the Metropolitan pool and SPA complex.
“It is only important that contains our essence. When we understand ourselves, understand who we are and what we present, then finer and deeper understand their true needs”, — has signed a snapshot of Victoria.
Later, the singer shared a second similar photo. Here is a look of the actress is aimed into the distance. Victoria wished his followers pleasant dreams.
Fans admired the forms of the participant group.
“What a beauty”, “Here is a figure, Vika!!! Bomb!!!”, “Perfect, classy”, “Wow, Victoria, You are awesome!!! What a figure, Photo, just a space! Immediately evident, creativity and people!” “Gorgeous as always” “the Figure kanesh sachetana,” commented by users.